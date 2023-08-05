ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 4,001 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 408,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 89.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after acquiring an additional 393,106 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 153,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,500,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.



