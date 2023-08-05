ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $276.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

