ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

