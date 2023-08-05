ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 16,681 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,681 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV opened at $68.08 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.