ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 4,645 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 567.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $52.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

