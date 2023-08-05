Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. Q2 has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $564,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 515,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $564,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 515,554 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 594.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,384,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,770,000 after buying an additional 1,184,882 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,641,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,652,000 after buying an additional 846,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,200,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 948.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 475,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.