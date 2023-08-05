Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Q2 from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Q2 from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE QTWO traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.81. 696,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,511. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Q2 has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80.

Insider Activity at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $633,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,013,346.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $633,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,013,346.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,289 shares of company stock worth $1,978,620 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.