Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QRVO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.67.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $106.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,924. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -628.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qorvo will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Qorvo by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 670,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,738,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

