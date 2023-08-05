QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $121.50. 12,651,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,203,725. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $152.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

