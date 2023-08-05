Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $130.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.13.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.63. The company had a trading volume of 737,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,952. Qualys has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.14 and a 200-day moving average of $123.27.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,919,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $1,083,456.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

