Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $130.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.13.
Qualys Stock Performance
NASDAQ QLYS traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.63. The company had a trading volume of 737,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,952. Qualys has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.14 and a 200-day moving average of $123.27.
Insider Transactions at Qualys
In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,919,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $1,083,456.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $857,746.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,919,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
