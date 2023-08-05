Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QLYS. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. William Blair began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Qualys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.13.
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.63. 737,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,952. Qualys has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.27.
In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $98,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 86.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 761,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,373,000 after acquiring an additional 353,077 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in Qualys by 2,828.6% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 205,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,102,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $14,892,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualys by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,955,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
