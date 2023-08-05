Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QLYS. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. William Blair began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Qualys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.63. 737,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,952. Qualys has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.27.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $98,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 86.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 761,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,373,000 after acquiring an additional 353,077 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its stake in Qualys by 2,828.6% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 205,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,102,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $14,892,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualys by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,955,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

