Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Up 9.4%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.71. 1,319,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,033,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.
Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.
About Quantum-Si
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.
