Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Up 9.4%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.71. 1,319,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,033,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Quantum-Si Stock Down 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Quantum-Si

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.