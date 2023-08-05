R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.
R1 RCM Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 2,977,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,205. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 53.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,120 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
