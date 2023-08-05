Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $27.39 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 460700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 54.83%. The company had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

RDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $73,070.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,329. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 255.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after buying an additional 369,039 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Radian Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

Radian Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77.

About Radian Group

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.