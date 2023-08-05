Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.70

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.70 and last traded at $132.41, with a volume of 278316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,802 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,532,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,962,000 after purchasing an additional 640,694 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 320,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

