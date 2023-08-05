Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Trading 1.8% Higher

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.56. 34,217 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 24,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $88.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Company Profile

The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.

