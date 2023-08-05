Raymond James Cuts SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target to C$10.00

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 3.5 %
SILV opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $676.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.04.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
