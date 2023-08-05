Raymond James Cuts SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target to C$10.00

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 3.5 %

SILV opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $676.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

About SilverCrest Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

