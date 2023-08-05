Raymond James Raises AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Price Target to $10.00

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
AirSculpt Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %
AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $496.87 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.07.
AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
