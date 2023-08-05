Raymond James Raises AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Price Target to $10.00

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $496.87 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.07.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

