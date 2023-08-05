Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) is Community Bank of Raymore’s Largest Position

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,563 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises approximately 13.6% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned approximately 0.09% of Realty Income worth $35,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,508,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,389. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

