Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $172.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RETA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.91.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $166.39 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $167.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26.

Insider Activity at Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,923.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,034,165.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,306.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,917 shares of company stock worth $31,041,846 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 62,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

