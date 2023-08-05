Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.89.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of RRR stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. 1,642,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,275. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.13.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 394.10% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 123,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

