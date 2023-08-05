Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.89.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 394.10% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

