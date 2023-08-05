Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.8 %

RRX stock opened at $159.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

