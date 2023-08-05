Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.11-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. Regency Centers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.11-$4.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of REG stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Regency Centers by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

