Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.11-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regency Centers also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.11-4.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.4 %

REG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,083. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $68.56.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.50%.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

