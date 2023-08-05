Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.11-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. Regency Centers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.11-$4.15 EPS.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $68.56.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.50%.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.