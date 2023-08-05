REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $55.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGNX. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. 407,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,082. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $769.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 282.72% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in REGENXBIO by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

