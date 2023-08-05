Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.29. 536,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,067. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $118.31 and a 52 week high of $153.35.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

Several research firms have commented on RGA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.55.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.