Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.29-1.49 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REZI traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.27. 2,210,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.94. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $23.94.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $233,616.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,717.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after buying an additional 2,918,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,544,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,349,000 after purchasing an additional 606,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.