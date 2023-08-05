Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.29-1.49 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 14.9 %

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $233,616.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $711,717.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 687.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

