Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 14.9 %

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. 2,210,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $233,616.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,717.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 687.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $189,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

