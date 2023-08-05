Reviewing Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Mynaric shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Anghami shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Mynaric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Anghami and Mynaric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Mynaric 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

Mynaric has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.72%. Given Mynaric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mynaric is more favorable than Anghami.

Anghami has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mynaric has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A N/A Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anghami and Mynaric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami $48.48 million 0.62 -$61.02 million N/A N/A Mynaric $4.66 million 25.91 -$77.74 million N/A N/A

Anghami has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Summary

Mynaric beats Anghami on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in the United States, Canada, and Belgium. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles. Its products provide connectivity solutions to link satellites, high-altitude platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, and aircraft. Mynaric AG was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Gilching, Germany.

