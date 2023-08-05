Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RVLV. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.24.

Shares of RVLV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,738. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 140,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,658 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 207,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

