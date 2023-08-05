Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after buying an additional 845,814 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $11,891,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 666,366 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,277,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,838,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 482,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

