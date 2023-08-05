RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Up 4.0 %

RFIL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 6,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RF Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.