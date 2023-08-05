RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Up 4.0 %
RFIL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. 6,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $7.42.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
