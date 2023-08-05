Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0018 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $21,088.56 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017438 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,064.17 or 1.00081916 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00166824 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $18,900.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

