Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $33.85 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 749,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 11.7% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,642,000.

VEA stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

