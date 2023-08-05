Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Trading 12.4% Higher

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report) traded up 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Trading Up 11.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

