Robeco Schweiz AG Buys Shares of 123,000 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,395,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,768,000 after buying an additional 165,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after buying an additional 5,128,195 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after buying an additional 1,670,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

