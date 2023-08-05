Robeco Schweiz AG Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 74,186 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $39.29 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.