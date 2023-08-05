Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 24,000 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,975,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Trex by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Trex by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Trex from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

