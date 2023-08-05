Robert W. Baird Increases Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $105.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.
Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
