Robert W. Baird Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $204.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $181.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.49. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.