Robert W. Baird Raises Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $121.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $513,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,500. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 537.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 106,872 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after buying an additional 825,515 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

