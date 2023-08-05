Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.55 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on ROG shares. StockNews.com raised Rogers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Rogers Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.67. 212,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.68 and its 200 day moving average is $155.91. Rogers has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $270.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.41.
About Rogers
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
