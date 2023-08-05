Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.55 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ROG shares. StockNews.com raised Rogers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.67. 212,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.68 and its 200 day moving average is $155.91. Rogers has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $270.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

About Rogers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter worth $293,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Rogers by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter worth $261,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 14.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

