Roth Mkm Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $165.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.71.

Amazon.com stock traded up $10.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.57. 153,128,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,936,512. Amazon.com has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

