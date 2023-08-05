Rover Group (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) Shares Up 6.1%

Rover Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 118,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00.
Rover Group Company Profile
Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.
