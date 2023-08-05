Royal Bank of Canada Boosts OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target to $11.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OLO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.42.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of OLO stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. OLO has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.22 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that OLO will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,940 shares of company stock valued at $160,478 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in OLO by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in OLO by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,275,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after buying an additional 141,576 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 1,334.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 235,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 218,840 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

