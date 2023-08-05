Royal Bank of Canada Raises Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target to $67.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerspace from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Colliers Securities upgraded Centerspace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.80.

CSR opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $958.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,826,000 after buying an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Centerspace by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Centerspace by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,821,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 471,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 169,783 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

