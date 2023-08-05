Royal Bank of Canada Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $159.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WCN. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.08.

NYSE:WCN traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,623. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.55. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

