Royal Bank of Canada Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $159.00

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2023

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNFree Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WCN. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.08.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WCN traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,623. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.55. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.